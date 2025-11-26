Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, OXY, KGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 11,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 45,261 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 10,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) options are showing a volume of 7,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of KGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of KGS. Below is a chart showing KGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, OXY options, or KGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.