Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, OXY, KGS

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 45,261 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 10,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) options are showing a volume of 7,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of KGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of KGS. Below is a chart showing KGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
