Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STT, LW, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), where a total volume of 20,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.2% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 10,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 15,956 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 399,205 contracts, representing approximately 39.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 40,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STT options, LW options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

