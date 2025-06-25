Markets
STT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STT, LW, AAPL

June 25, 2025 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), where a total volume of 20,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.2% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 15,956 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 399,205 contracts, representing approximately 39.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 40,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STT options, LW options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GTM Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XTN
 ABST Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GTM Stock Predictions-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XTN-> ABST Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STT
LW
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.