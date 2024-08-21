Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SSTK, AMBA, PRCT

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 3,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
