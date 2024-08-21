Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SSTK, AMBA, PRCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 3,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 320,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 3,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, AMBA options, or PRCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

