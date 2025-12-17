Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, UPS, FSLR

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 25,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 7,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, UPS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
