Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, UPS, FSLR

December 17, 2025 — 05:01 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 9,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 923,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 25,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 7,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, UPS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

