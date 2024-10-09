Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, FDX, AMR

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, FDX options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EVLO
FXL Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DTN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.