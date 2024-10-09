News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, FDX, AMR

October 09, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 6,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 689,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
