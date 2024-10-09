Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, FDX, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 6,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 689,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, FDX options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.