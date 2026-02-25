Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNPS, NN, BKSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 20,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 7,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,800 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 9,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlackSky Technology Inc (Symbol: BKSY) options are showing a volume of 11,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of BKSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BKSY. Below is a chart showing BKSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

