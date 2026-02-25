Markets
SNPS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNPS, NN, BKSY

February 25, 2026 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 20,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,800 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 9,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And BlackSky Technology Inc (Symbol: BKSY) options are showing a volume of 11,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of BKSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BKSY. Below is a chart showing BKSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, NN options, or BKSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Stocks
 TSU Price Target
 Institutional Holders of ZAPP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Dividend Stocks-> TSU Price Target-> Institutional Holders of ZAPP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS
NN
BKSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.