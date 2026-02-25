Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNPS, NN, BKSY

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 9,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And BlackSky Technology Inc (Symbol: BKSY) options are showing a volume of 11,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of BKSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BKSY. Below is a chart showing BKSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
