Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMP, MTZ, JAZZ

February 25, 2026 — 03:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP), where a total of 519 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of SMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 117,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of SMP. Below is a chart showing SMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) saw options trading volume of 3,737 contracts, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) options are showing a volume of 3,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 329,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of JAZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of JAZZ. Below is a chart showing JAZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

