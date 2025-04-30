Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMG, CWH, MSFT

April 30, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 16,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.5% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,000 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 27,304 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.6% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 246,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, CWH options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

