Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMG, CWH, MSFT

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 27,304 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.6% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 246,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 6,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
