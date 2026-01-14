Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, AMSC, RH

American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) options are showing a volume of 4,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 6,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 637,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
