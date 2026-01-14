Markets
SMCI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, AMSC, RH

January 14, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 164,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) options are showing a volume of 4,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 6,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 637,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, AMSC options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

