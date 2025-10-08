Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLNO, FWRD, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total of 11,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,500 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 3,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,900 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 22,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

