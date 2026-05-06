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SLAB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLAB, VCEL, MDGL

May 06, 2026 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB), where a total of 8,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 198.3% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 414,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 4,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vericel Corp (Symbol: VCEL) options are showing a volume of 9,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.8% of VCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,900 underlying shares of VCEL. Below is a chart showing VCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 4,457 contracts, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares or approximately 174.3% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLAB options, VCEL options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Prem Watsa Stock Picks
 CSPI Insider Buying
 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Prem Watsa Stock Picks-> CSPI Insider Buying-> Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLAB
VCEL
MDGL

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