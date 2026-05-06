Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLAB, VCEL, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB), where a total of 8,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 198.3% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 414,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 4,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Vericel Corp (Symbol: VCEL) options are showing a volume of 9,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.8% of VCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,900 underlying shares of VCEL. Below is a chart showing VCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 4,457 contracts, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares or approximately 174.3% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLAB options, VCEL options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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