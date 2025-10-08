Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SKYT, PEP, HIMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT), where a total of 13,736 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 6,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,900 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 43,181 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 158,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 26,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

