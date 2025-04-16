Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SGRY, DLTR, CRM

April 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY), where a total volume of 4,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,600 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 35,981 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 30,653 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGRY options, DLTR options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

