Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SG, LION, IESC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 28,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 7,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Lionsgate Studios Corp (Symbol: LION) saw options trading volume of 10,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares of LION. Below is a chart showing LION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC) options are showing a volume of 678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of IESC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,200 underlying shares of IESC. Below is a chart showing IESC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

