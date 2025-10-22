Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SG, LION, IESC

October 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 28,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 7,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Lionsgate Studios Corp (Symbol: LION) saw options trading volume of 10,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares of LION. Below is a chart showing LION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC) options are showing a volume of 678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of IESC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,200 underlying shares of IESC. Below is a chart showing IESC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SG options, LION options, or IESC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
