Markets
SERV

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SERV, MPT, ALEX

March 11, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV), where a total volume of 36,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT) options are showing a volume of 65,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of MPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,900 underlying shares of MPT. Below is a chart showing MPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) saw options trading volume of 8,277 contracts, representing approximately 827,700 underlying shares or approximately 94% of ALEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,800 underlying shares of ALEX. Below is a chart showing ALEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SERV options, MPT options, or ALEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NLCI Videos
 XSLV Historical Stock Prices
 GES Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NLCI Videos-> XSLV Historical Stock Prices-> GES Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SERV
MPT
ALEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.