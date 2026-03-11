Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SERV, MPT, ALEX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV), where a total volume of 36,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT) options are showing a volume of 65,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of MPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,900 underlying shares of MPT. Below is a chart showing MPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) saw options trading volume of 8,277 contracts, representing approximately 827,700 underlying shares or approximately 94% of ALEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,800 underlying shares of ALEX. Below is a chart showing ALEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

