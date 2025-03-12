News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEI, VST, CVNA

March 12, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI), where a total volume of 10,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 57,743 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 29,395 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
