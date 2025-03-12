Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEI, VST, CVNA

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 57,743 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 29,395 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEI options, VST options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VPCC YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BYLK
MSEX Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.