Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEI, VST, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI), where a total volume of 10,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 57,743 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 29,395 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEI options, VST options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

