Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBSI, AVGO, FICO

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 357,990 contracts, representing approximately 35.8 million underlying shares or approximately 158.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026, with 19,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 3,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBSI options, AVGO options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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