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SBSI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBSI, AVGO, FICO

April 22, 2026 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), where a total of 1,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166% of SBSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 90,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of SBSI. Below is a chart showing SBSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 357,990 contracts, representing approximately 35.8 million underlying shares or approximately 158.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026, with 19,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 3,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBSI options, AVGO options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 EMN shares outstanding history
 Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> EMN shares outstanding history-> Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBSI
AVGO
FICO

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