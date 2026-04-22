Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBSI, AVGO, FICO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), where a total of 1,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166% of SBSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 90,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of SBSI. Below is a chart showing SBSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 357,990 contracts, representing approximately 35.8 million underlying shares or approximately 158.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026, with 19,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 3,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBSI options, AVGO options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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