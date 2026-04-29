Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RVLV, SOFI, BE

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 883,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 40,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 165,808 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 162.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RVLV options, SOFI options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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