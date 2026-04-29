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RVLV

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RVLV, SOFI, BE

April 29, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV), where a total of 13,841 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 171.2% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 808,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,100 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 883,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 40,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 165,808 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 162.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 4,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RVLV options, SOFI options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of MLP
 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of MLP-> Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVLV
SOFI
BE

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