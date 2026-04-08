Markets
RTX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, HD, ORCL

April 08, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 22,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 124,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, HD options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low Beta Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMHC
 Latest 13F Filings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Low Beta Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMHC-> Latest 13F Filings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
HD
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.