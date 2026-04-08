Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, HD, ORCL

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 124,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
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