Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, HD, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 22,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 124,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

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