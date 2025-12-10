Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RRX, YEXT, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), where a total of 5,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 569,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 871,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,300 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 5,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,800 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 55,417 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 7,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RRX options, YEXT options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.