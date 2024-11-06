Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RPD, BBY, ALIT

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 16,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 23,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,000 underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
