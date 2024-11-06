News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RPD, BBY, ALIT

November 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total of 5,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 512,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 662,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 16,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 23,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,000 underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, BBY options, or ALIT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
