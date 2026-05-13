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ROST

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROST, HD, PYPL

May 13, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total of 10,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,600 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 18,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 61,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROST options, HD options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock MACD
 CNO YTD Return
 Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock MACD-> CNO YTD Return-> Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROST
HD
PYPL

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