Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROST, HD, PYPL

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 18,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 61,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROST options, HD options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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