Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROOT, BHF, NEM

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 2,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 36,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, BHF options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SPG Price Target
Funds Holding JHCB
EPZM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.