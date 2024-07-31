Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROOT, BHF, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 1,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 344,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 2,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 36,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, BHF options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

