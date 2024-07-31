News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROOT, BHF, NEM

July 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 1,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 344,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 2,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 36,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
