Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, OXY, DHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 12,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 3,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 50,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 13,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,000 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

