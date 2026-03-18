Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RKLB, LITE, VST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 109,318 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 6,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,500 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 33,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 24,448 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, LITE options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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