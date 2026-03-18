Markets
RKLB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RKLB, LITE, VST

March 18, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 109,318 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,500 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 33,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 24,448 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, LITE options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPWH
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPWH-> Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RKLB
LITE
VST

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