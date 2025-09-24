Markets
RIOT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, NVDA, SANM

September 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 372,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 44,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.7 million contracts, representing approximately 170.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 178,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) saw options trading volume of 5,851 contracts, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,200 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

