Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RIOT, NVDA, SANM

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.7 million contracts, representing approximately 170.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 178,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) saw options trading volume of 5,851 contracts, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,200 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
