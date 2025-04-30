Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, GH, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 10,842 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) saw options trading volume of 11,389 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,300 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 767 contracts, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

