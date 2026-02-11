Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QTWO, HOOD, AMZN

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 579,115 contracts, representing approximately 57.9 million underlying shares or approximately 182.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 21,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 101.7 million underlying shares or approximately 181.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 68,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QTWO options, HOOD options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMX
APOS Stock Predictions
PHVS shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.