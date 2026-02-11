Markets
QTWO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QTWO, HOOD, AMZN

February 11, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO), where a total volume of 16,580 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.6% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,000 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 579,115 contracts, representing approximately 57.9 million underlying shares or approximately 182.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 21,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 101.7 million underlying shares or approximately 181.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 68,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

