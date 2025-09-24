Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QS, GWW, HRMY

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $980 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $980 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) saw options trading volume of 3,443 contracts, representing approximately 344,300 underlying shares or approximately 44% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
