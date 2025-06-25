Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QS, BHF, AVAV

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 18,522 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 251.1% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,900 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 14,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.8% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
