Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QNST, VICR, OKLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST), where a total volume of 4,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 471,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.6% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 3,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 208,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 15,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

