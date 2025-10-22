Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QNST, VICR, OKLO

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 3,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 208,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 15,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QNST options, VICR options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
