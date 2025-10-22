Markets
QNST

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QNST, VICR, OKLO

October 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST), where a total volume of 4,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 471,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.6% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 3,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 208,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 15,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QNST options, VICR options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
 AOR Historical Stock Prices
 JAXB Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins-> AOR Historical Stock Prices-> JAXB Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QNST
VICR
OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.