Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PUMP, WRBY, CRCL

October 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP), where a total volume of 14,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,800 underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) saw options trading volume of 10,229 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 67,488 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PUMP options, WRBY options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

