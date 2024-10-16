News & Insights

Markets
PODD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PODD, STNG, ORCL

October 16, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total volume of 2,530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 253,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 3,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 37,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PODD options, STNG options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Insider Buying
 ACVA market cap history
 ETFs Holding IBCP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PODD
STNG
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.