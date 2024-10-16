Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PODD, STNG, ORCL

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 3,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 37,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
