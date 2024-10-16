Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PODD, STNG, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total volume of 2,530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 253,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 3,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 338,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 37,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PODD options, STNG options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.