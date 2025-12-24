Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PM, RCL, MDT

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 43,240 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 170.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 104,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 36,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
