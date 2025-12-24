Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PM, RCL, MDT

December 24, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), where a total volume of 198,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 312.1% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 33,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 43,240 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 170.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 104,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 36,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PM options, RCL options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
