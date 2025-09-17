Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLUG, PLTR, FLG

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 635,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 32,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) saw options trading volume of 37,589 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 17,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
