Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLUG, PLTR, FLG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 342,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.2% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 88,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 635,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 32,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) saw options trading volume of 37,589 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 17,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, PLTR options, or FLG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

