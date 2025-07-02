Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLTR, W, DD

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 22,217 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 13,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 6,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,800 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
