Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PKE, CRM, NEXT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Park Aerospace Corp (Symbol: PKE), where a total of 665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of PKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 132,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of PKE. Below is a chart showing PKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 43,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 30,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

