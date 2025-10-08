Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PKE, CRM, NEXT

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 43,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 30,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PKE options, CRM options, or NEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Broker Analyst Picks
SBB Average Annual Return
ARBA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.