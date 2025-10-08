Markets
PKE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PKE, CRM, NEXT

October 08, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Park Aerospace Corp (Symbol: PKE), where a total of 665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of PKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 132,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of PKE. Below is a chart showing PKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 43,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 30,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PKE options, CRM options, or NEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Broker Analyst Picks
 SBB Average Annual Return
 ARBA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Broker Analyst Picks-> SBB Average Annual Return-> ARBA Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PKE
CRM
NEXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.