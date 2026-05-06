Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PENG, SOLS, GXO

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS) options are showing a volume of 19,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 13,015 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
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