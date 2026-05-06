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PENG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PENG, SOLS, GXO

May 06, 2026 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG), where a total volume of 19,771 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.3% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,900 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS) options are showing a volume of 19,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 13,015 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PENG options, SOLS options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon
 OIIM shares outstanding history
 Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon-> OIIM shares outstanding history-> Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PENG
SOLS
GXO

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