Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEGA, WMT, VFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), where a total of 3,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 381,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 871,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 112,372 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 16,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 53,534 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEGA options, WMT options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

