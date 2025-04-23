Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEGA, WMT, VFC

April 23, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), where a total of 3,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 381,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 871,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 112,372 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 16,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 53,534 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEGA options, WMT options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

