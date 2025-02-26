Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, HIMS, ZETA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 15,267 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 187,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 17,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 36,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, HIMS options, or ZETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.