Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, HIMS, ZETA

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 187,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 17,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 36,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCT options, HIMS options, or ZETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Technology Shares
Institutional Holders of USAS
NTWK market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.