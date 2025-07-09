Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, DINO, EQT

July 09, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 21,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) options are showing a volume of 13,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,200 underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 40,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, DINO options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

