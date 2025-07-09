Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, DINO, EQT

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) options are showing a volume of 13,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,200 underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 40,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PANW options, DINO options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Larry Robbins Stock Picks
XRAY Insider Buying
TCK Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.