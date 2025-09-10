Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OXM, RDDT, BE

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 96,301 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 156.9% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 166,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXM options, RDDT options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
