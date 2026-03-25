Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ONEW, SATS, FLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW), where a total of 1,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 177,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 59,573 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Firefly Aerospace Inc (Symbol: FLY) options are showing a volume of 36,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of FLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,400 underlying shares of FLY. Below is a chart showing FLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONEW options, SATS options, or FLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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