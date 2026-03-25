Markets
ONEW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ONEW, SATS, FLY

March 25, 2026 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW), where a total of 1,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 177,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 59,573 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Firefly Aerospace Inc (Symbol: FLY) options are showing a volume of 36,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of FLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,400 underlying shares of FLY. Below is a chart showing FLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ONEW options, SATS options, or FLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Paying Stocks
 Funds Holding BOWL
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Paying Stocks-> Funds Holding BOWL-> High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONEW
SATS
FLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.