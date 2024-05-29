Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, BMBL, ASTS

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 44,550 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.9% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 44,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 93,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
