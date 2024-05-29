News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, BMBL, ASTS

May 29, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 32,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 238.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 44,550 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.9% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 44,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 93,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, BMBL options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

