Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVT, CRM, EIX

September 10, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total of 7,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 799,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 52,284 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 13,237 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,600 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVT options, CRM options, or EIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
