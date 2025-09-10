Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVT, CRM, EIX

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 52,284 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 13,237 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,600 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVT options, CRM options, or EIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
