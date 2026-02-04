Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PYPL, MU

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 251,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 405,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 15,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, PYPL options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
