Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, COIN, ZTS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.8 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 184.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 183.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 137,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 74,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 22,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,300 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, COIN options, or ZTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

