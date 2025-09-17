Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, COIN, ZTS

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 74,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 22,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,300 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, COIN options, or ZTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
