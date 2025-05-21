Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NTNX, HYLN, C

May 21, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 16,980 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN) saw options trading volume of 6,547 contracts, representing approximately 654,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of HYLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of HYLN. Below is a chart showing HYLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 74,725 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 11,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NTNX options, HYLN options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
