Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NTNX, HYLN, C

Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN) saw options trading volume of 6,547 contracts, representing approximately 654,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of HYLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of HYLN. Below is a chart showing HYLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 74,725 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 11,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTNX options, HYLN options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of TFPM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTZG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.