Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NTNX, HYLN, C

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 16,980 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 7,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN) saw options trading volume of 6,547 contracts, representing approximately 654,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of HYLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of HYLN. Below is a chart showing HYLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 74,725 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 11,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

