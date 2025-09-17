Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, META, TSLA

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 165,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 50,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
