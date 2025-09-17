Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, META, TSLA

September 17, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 71,355 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 260.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1250 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 165,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 50,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

