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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NEXT, NET, AVO

March 18, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT), where a total of 22,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 6,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,000 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 26,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Mission Produce Inc (Symbol: AVO) saw options trading volume of 4,717 contracts, representing approximately 471,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of AVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,000 underlying shares of AVO. Below is a chart showing AVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, NET options, or AVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Technology Stocks
 LEDS Split History
 Ken Fisher Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Technology Stocks-> LEDS Split History-> Ken Fisher Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEXT
NET
AVO

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