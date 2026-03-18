Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NEXT, NET, AVO

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 26,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mission Produce Inc (Symbol: AVO) saw options trading volume of 4,717 contracts, representing approximately 471,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of AVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,000 underlying shares of AVO. Below is a chart showing AVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, NET options, or AVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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